close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Promoters of the group can't dispose of Vedanta shares, says lender

Vedanta stake was pledged from 2020 onwards by the group's promoter Anil Agarwal to raise funds

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Vedanta

Vedanta Resources and other promoter companies own 68.1 per cent stake in BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd, which in turn holds 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after Vedanta pledged almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc, a lender to the group said the promoters can’t dispose of their 68.1 per cent stake in Vedanta, according to an agreement with it, exchange filings on Friday showed.
In a filing, OCM Verde Xi Investments, a lender, said following an agreement in 2020-21 with Vedanta group promoter entities — Vedanta Holdings Mauritius, Finsider International Company (FICL), Vedanta Resources and Westglobe, a charge was created on all the issued shares of Vedanta, FICL and Westglobe in favour of OCM.

With this, certain restrictions were created on Vedanta promoters with regard to selling, transferring or otherwise disposing of any of the shares held by them/or to be acquired by them in Vedanta Ltd.
Following signing of a release deed in May, the charge created on all the issued shares of FICL in favour of OCM has been released.

However, the charge on the issued shares of Vedanta and Westglobe, as well as the restrictions on promoters on creation of any security, or to sell, lease, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of their shares in Vedanta continues to be in force, OCM Verde, an Oaktree entity, said.
Vedanta Resources and other promoter companies own 68.1 per cent stake in BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd, which in turn holds 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc. 

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Vedanta to sell its foreign zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 bn

Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal

Hindustan Zinc to acquire Vedanta's international zinc biz; stock slides 9%

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185%

HC refuses to interfere with Trai decision imposing penalty on Vodafone

FMCG firm Emami Ltd bets on demands in rural markets to grow in FY24

Moody's upgrades rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand


Vedanta stake was pledged from 2020 onwards by the group’s promoter Anil Agarwal to raise funds. On Thursday, Hindustan Zinc had announced that almost the entire stake held by Vedanta Ltd has been pledged by the company.
The shares were pledged on May 23 to raise a five-year loan of $850 million with JP Morgan Chase and Oaktree Capital Management. In a report on Friday, CreditSights, a research firm, said raising the fresh $850-million loan further allays near-term refinancing risk.

Vedanta

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Vedanta Group Hindustan Zinc

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Meesho hints at IPO in 2025; focus shifts to generating profits after tax

Meesho app
3 min read

Promoters of the group can't dispose of Vedanta shares, says lender

Vedanta
2 min read

Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185%

EIL offers equity to employees as part of disinvestment
1 min read

Capacit'e Infraprojects Q4 net profit grows 90% on year to Rs 21.65 cr

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

HC refuses to interfere with Trai decision imposing penalty on Vodafone

legal, law, judiciary, order
3 min read

Most Popular

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon