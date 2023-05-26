Promoters of the group can't dispose of Vedanta shares, says lender



In a filing, OCM Verde Xi Investments, a lender, said following an agreement in 2020-21 with Vedanta group promoter entities — Vedanta Holdings Mauritius, Finsider International Company (FICL), Vedanta Resources and Westglobe, a charge was created on all the issued shares of Vedanta, FICL and Westglobe in favour of OCM. A day after Vedanta pledged almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc, a lender to the group said the promoters can’t dispose of their 68.1 per cent stake in Vedanta, according to an agreement with it, exchange filings on Friday showed.

Following signing of a release deed in May, the charge created on all the issued shares of FICL in favour of OCM has been released. With this, certain restrictions were created on Vedanta promoters with regard to selling, transferring or otherwise disposing of any of the shares held by them/or to be acquired by them in Vedanta Ltd.



Vedanta Resources and other promoter companies own 68.1 per cent stake in BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd, which in turn holds 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc. However, the charge on the issued shares of Vedanta and Westglobe, as well as the restrictions on promoters on creation of any security, or to sell, lease, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of their shares in Vedanta continues to be in force, OCM Verde, an Oaktree entity, said.

Also Read Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red Vedanta to sell its foreign zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 bn Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal Hindustan Zinc to acquire Vedanta's international zinc biz; stock slides 9% Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185% HC refuses to interfere with Trai decision imposing penalty on Vodafone FMCG firm Emami Ltd bets on demands in rural markets to grow in FY24 Moody's upgrades rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand