Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Reliance General Insurance, OLA Electric to enhance 2W customer experience

Under this alliance, both companies will aim to transform the total ownership of OLA customers

Ola Electric, EV Scooters, Two-Wheelers

OLA Electric

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance General Insurance, a private general insurance company, announced its partnership of the tie-up of extended warranty products with OLA Electric.

Under this alliance, both companies will aim to transform the total ownership of OLA customers.

The extended warranty product helps address customer concerns on battery life and performance. The battery cover protects the battery life beyond three years of the manufacturer warranty till the fourth and fifth year, and provides performance coverage for up to 60,000 km. 

"The comprehensive cover offers coverage for EV components such as motor, controller, charger, and battery," the company said in a press release.

Anand Singhi, chief distribution officer at Reliance General Insurance, said, "With the combined strengths of Reliance General Insurance and OLA Electric, this collaboration is set to expand the depth of insurance penetration within the large audience base of two-wheeler EV enthusiasts. The product offers an umbrella protection to meet the diverse needs of OLA electric vehicle owners...”

Ankush Agrawal, chief business officer at OLA Electric, said, "Our partnership with Reliance General Insurance is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers..."

Also Read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

Riding your 2-wheeler without a helmet? Ola's upcoming tech won't allow it

Ola to raise $300 mn to fund expansion of scooter, and battery cell plants

FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

PowerSchool acquires Indian edtech firm Neverskip for undisclosed sum

Higher growth, margin expansion likely to drive further gains for Emami

Coherent Corp picks Chennai for its global centre of excellence in India

IIM-Calcutta director resigns; second to do so in 2 years: Report

CBI arrests GAIL Exec Director KB Singh in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

Topics : Reliance Group Ola Electric Mobility Ola BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon