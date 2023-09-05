Confirmation

CBI arrests GAIL Exec Director KB Singh in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

Along with Executive Director (Projects) K B Singh of GAIL, four others have also been arrested, including Director of Vadodara-based Advance Infrastructures Surender Kumar, said officials

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
The CBI has arrested an Executive Director of GAIL in connection with the alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case in which money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects, officials said Tuesday.
 
Along with Executive Director (Projects) K B Singh of GAIL, four others have also been arrested, including Director of Vadodara-based Advance Infrastructures Surender Kumar, they said.
 
It is alleged that the bribe was paid for favouring the company in two GAIL pipeline projects – Srikakulam to Angul and Vijaypur to Auraiya. The CBI had received input about the bribe exchange following which, it launched an operation on Monday and made the arrests, they said.
 
Searches are going on at several locations in Delhi, Noida, and Visakhapatnam in connection with the case, they said.

Topics : Bribery GAIL CBI PSUs Delhi

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon