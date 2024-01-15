Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

REC Norway is a wholly-owned unit of REC Solar Holdings and is involved in the manufacturing of kerf-based polysilicon in the Scandinavian country

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy

The REC Solar Norway transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by April 2024, RIL said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday said it will sell REC Solar Norway AS to Oslo-listed Elkem ASA for around USD 22 million.
REC Norway is a wholly-owned unit of REC Solar Holdings and is involved in the manufacturing of kerf-based polysilicon in the Scandinavian country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In October 2021, a unit of Reliance acquired Norway's solar panel manufacturer at an enterprise value of USD 771 million as the Indian oil-to-retail conglomerate sought to extend its dominance into alternative energy.
"REC Solar Holdings AS, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has informed that it has, on January 14, 2024, entered into a share purchase agreement with Elkem ASA for the sale of its 100 per cent equity stake in REC Solar Norway AS for an aggregate cash consideration of USD 22 million," RIL said in a stock exchange filing.
Founded in 1904, Elkem ASA is a silicon-based material provider, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
"REC Norway, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Solar Holdings AS, is in the business of manufacturing kerf-based polysilicon in Norway," the firm said. "RIL will continue to retain the technology and intellectual property rights pertaining to kerf-based polysilicon."

REC Norway had a turnover of Norwegian krone 1.1 billion in the calendar year 2022 and a net worth of NOK 0.3 billion as of December 31, 2022, contributing about 0.08 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively, of RIL's annual consolidated turnover and net worth for the financial year 2022-23, it said.
In October 2021, RIL bought REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar Group Co to expand in green energy markets globally, including the US, Europe, Australia and elsewhere in Asia.
The acquisition was part of company chairman Mukesh Ambani's pledge to spend USD 10 billion on green energy over three years.
REC makes solar-grade polysilicon and solar panels and modules at facilities in Norway and Singapore. RIL was to use REC's technology to manufacture metallic silicon and solar panels at its gigafactory at Jamnagar in Gujarat.
The REC Solar Norway transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by April 2024, RIL said.

Also Read

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

Orkla announces restructuring of India operations into three business units

ONGC starts oil production from delayed $5 billion deep-water project

OYO plans 400 properties at spiritual places, including Ayodhya, in 2024

Mahindra Group-backed infra investment trust trading debut on Monday

Avaada Group to invest Rs 40,000 cr in 6 GW renewable projects in Gujarat

Fog impact: Scindia asks DIAL to expedite refurbishment of 4th runway

HCLTech teams up with SAP to drive innovation, adopt generative AI tech

"Upon completion of the sale, REC Norway will cease to be a subsidiary of the company. REC Solar Holdings AS and its subsidiaries, engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of solar PV HJT cells and modules, will continue to be RIL's subsidiaries," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Industries solar power Norway renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon