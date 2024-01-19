Sensex (    %)
                        
Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 12.3% to Rs 5,208 crore

Revenue from operations climbed 10.3%, snapping five straight quarters of slowing growth

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, broke a four-quarter streak of slowing profit growth on Friday, helped by subscriber additions, partly after the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone.

Jio, India's biggest telecom operator by number of subscribers, said its net profit rose 12.3% year-over-year to Rs 5,208 crore (about $627 million) in the third quarter ended Dec 31, according to an exchange filing.
Revenue from operations climbed 10.3%, snapping five straight quarters of slowing growth.

Jio, the first Indian telecom operator to report results for the quarter, was expected to post revenue growth of 10.3%-12% year-on-year and a 17% rise in profit, according to analysts.

The company has been aiming to boost user growth with the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber.

Reliance Jio Reliance Industries Telecom industry Q3 results

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

