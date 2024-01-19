Jindal Steel & Power commissions 6 MTPA hot strip mill at Angul steel plant

Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Ltd on Friday announced the commissioning of a 6 MTPA hot strip mill at its steel manufacturing facility in Angul, Odisha.

The mill has been commissioned in a record time of 29 months, the hot strip mill (HSM) produced the first set of coils on January 10, 2024, which were dispatched this week on Monday, JSP said in a statement.

"Supplied by SMS SIEMAG, the HSM is capable of producing 1.00 mm thick and 1,680 mm wide coils and is equipped with advanced features like transfer bar cooling, edge heater, coil box, and heat shields, ensuring top-notch flatness, uniform mechanical properties, and production of superior value-added grades," it said.

Commissioning of the HSM positions the company to cater to various sectors, including auto, construction, oil, downstream cold rolling, galvanising, colour coating, etc, JSP said.

"Commissioning of HSM at Angul is an important milestone for Jindal to become a serious player in the flat products market. That it has been done in a record time adds to the growing list of firsts in the steel industry in India and globally," Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director of JSP's Angul Plant, said.

JSP is ramping up the capacity of the Odisha plant to 11.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing 5.6 MTPA. The company also has a plan to further double it up to 24 MTPA, making it the world's largest single-location steel plant.

Part of OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel and Power is an industrial powerhouse, with a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.