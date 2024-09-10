Reliance Retail, Delta Galil launch JV to drive apparel innovation in India

Reliance Retail Ventures and Delta Galil Industries, the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear, and denim apparel for ladies, men, and children, today announced a strategic 50/50 joint venture, both companies said in a release.

The partnership intends to establish an apparel innovation platform dedicated to meeting the demands of Indian consumers. Delta Galil will leverage this venture to expand its footprint in the Indian market, offering its portfolio of intimate apparel and activewear brands across retail, wholesale, and digital channels. Through the collaboration, Delta Galil will also support the joint venture, which will design and manufacture products for Reliance's own well-established brands.

V Subramaniam, managing director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said in the release, “Delta Galil’s reputation as a global innovator in intimate apparel and activewear aligns seamlessly with Reliance Retail’s commitment to delivering quality and innovative products to Indian consumers. Together, we are poised to elevate the consumer offerings in the intimate apparel and activewear segments across our retail platforms.”

The joint venture will enable Reliance Retail to tap into Delta Galil’s industry expertise and innovation capabilities in intimate apparel and activewear, key product categories that are poised to grow significantly in the Indian market, the release added.

Delta Galil’s chief executive officer, Isaac Dabah, also said in the release, “Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the world, and we are extremely proud to partner with the company as we look to tap into India’s dynamic consumer market, home to more than 1.4 billion consumers.”

He added, “This collaboration will allow us to combine our product design, innovation, and manufacturing prowess with Reliance Retail’s extensive retail network and distribution reach, paving the way for accelerated growth of the intimate apparel and activewear categories throughout the country. We look forward to embarking on this journey with Reliance to an initial launch with Delta family lifestyle stores and the Athena brand for men’s and ladies’ intimates over the next 18 months.”