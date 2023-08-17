Indore-based EKI Energy Services statutory auditor removal draws flak

Indore-based EKI Energy Services has faced criticism over the controversial removal of its statutory auditor, Walker Chandiok & Co. A resolution to dismiss the well-known audit firm before the expiry of its term received 100 per cent 'against' votes from public institutions. Nevertheless, the resolution was cleared due to 'for' votes from the promoter group, who hold a 73.42 per cent stake in the company.

In a stock exchange filing, EKI has justified the removal of the auditor "on the grounds of an unreasonable fee hike, inordinate delay in the conclusion of the audit for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023, resulting in adverse consequences, including statutory fines, significant erosion of faith and trust on account of unresponsiveness, lack of involvement of the engagement team, and on various other grounds."

The removal is subject to the central government's approval, the company has further stated. However, EKI has already appointed Mahesh C Solanki & Co as its new auditor.

Proxy advisory and governance firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) has described the removal and appointment of the new auditor before obtaining central government approval as unlawful.

"The company appears to be a hotbed for auditors, having seen two resignations and a removal, all in a period of less than three years. Two auditors resigned, citing pre-occupation, which can never be detected or certified or countered... Next, the company appoints Walker Chandiok & Co, giving false hope to investors and regulators, that this time the company means business and has handed over the audit to an international firm. A few months down the line, the situation was created ripe for the third divorce in a span of three years; this time, the auditor was not obliging, and divorce could not be obtained by mutual consent, hence removal through legal route," SES noted.

An email sent to the company did not elicit an immediate response.

SES has urged the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to probe the affairs at EKI.

"Sebi, as a regulator, must order a forensic audit of the company, while asking Walker Chandiok & Co to complete their audit work. Since it is a case where auditors are not getting data, a suitable regulatory order must be passed," SES has stated.

"Sebi should ask the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to seek information from auditors who resigned, citing the convenient excuse of pre-occupation, to know the real reason, as probability theory does not support strings of resignation with the same underlying reason of pre-occupation. It is easy to expose the falsehood, as these auditors would have resigned for more work," the proxy firm has further stated.

Shares of EKI have fallen by over 60 per cent so far this year.