Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / River targets retail expansion in India with 25 new stores by March 2025

River targets retail expansion in India with 25 new stores by March 2025

Bengaluru-headquartered company inaugurated its first store in Coimbatore, the second such facility in Tamil Nadu after the first outlet in Chennai, which was established in 2024

electric scooter

River is backed by marquee investors including Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor, Mitsui and Company Ltd., Dubai-headquartered Al Futtaim Group among others

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric scooter manufacturer River has announced plans to expand its retail footprint by opening 25 stores across the country by March this year.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company inaugurated its first store in Coimbatore, the second such facility in Tamil Nadu after the first outlet in Chennai, which was established in 2024.

River is backed by marquee investors including Japan-headquartered Yamaha Motor, Mitsui and Company Ltd., Dubai-headquartered Al Futtaim Group among others.

As part of its expansion, the company plans to open stores in Vellore, Erode, Tiruppur across the State. It would also set up facilities in Mysuru, Belgaum, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Delhi in the coming months.

 

"After the success of our flagship store in Chennai, we are excited to open (stores) across Tamil Nadu. Many of our employees who have been with us from the start are from this region. And it is a special market for us," company Co-Founder and CEO Aravind Mani said.

Also Read

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy sets monthly record with over 20,000 scooters shipped in Oct

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Q2 results: PAT rises 23.5% to Rs 663 cr, revenue at Rs 9,228 cr

HD Kumaraswamy

K'taka govt likely finding excuses to halt guarantee schemes: Kumaraswamy

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar upset after being excluded from BGT trophy presentation

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

LIVE: Coast guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat during training sortie, three dead

River currently retails its scooter 'Indie' priced at Rs 1,42,999 (ex-showroom). The new store -- Rajdurai E-Mobility -- facility has been set up on a 1,200 sq ft land at Kothari Layout, Trichy Road, Coimbatore.

"Our goal is to establish River Indie as a distinctive vehicle in the region, offering both style and convenience together. Our plan going forward is to open 25 River Stores across India by March 2025" he said in a company statement on Sunday.

River currently has nine retail facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Hubli, Visakhapatnam and Kochi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Unmarried couples no longer welcome, OYO changes check-in policy

Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy to expand retail network by adding one fuel station per day

OfBusiness

OfBusiness plans to invest Rs 3000 cr in next 3 yrs to ramp up steel biz

Coal India

CCI dismisses allegations of 'abuse of dominance' against Coal India

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Adani Wilmar sees 6% rise in sales volume in Q3, revenue grows 33%

Topics : scooter sales Scooters India E-scooter sales river

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon