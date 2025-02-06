DEC Infrastructure-HG Infra Engineering lowest bidder for NDLS revamp

After several delays, the long-awaited redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station gets one step closer to reality as the joint venture (JV) of DEC Infrastructure and Projects and HG Infra Engineering has been declared the lowest bidder for the project with a bid of Rs 2,195 crore, H G Infra said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The JV is composed of a 51 per cent shareholding of DEC Infra, and 49 per cent stake of HG Infra. The financial bids for the redevelopment were opened by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). The project will be executed in Engineering