Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DEC Infrastructure-HG Infra Engineering lowest bidder for NDLS revamp

DEC Infrastructure-HG Infra Engineering lowest bidder for NDLS revamp

The JV is composed of a 51 per cent shareholding of DEC Infra and 49 per cent stake of HG Infra, the latter told exchanges on Thursday

New Delhi Railway Station, Railway Station, Station
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After several delays, the long-awaited redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station gets one step closer to reality as the joint venture (JV) of DEC Infrastructure and Projects and HG Infra Engineering has been declared the lowest bidder for the project with a bid of Rs 2,195 crore, H G Infra said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
 
The JV is composed of a 51 per cent shareholding of DEC Infra, and 49 per cent stake of HG Infra. The financial bids for the redevelopment were opened by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). The project will be executed in Engineering
Topics : HG Infra Engineering joint ventures in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon