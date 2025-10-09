Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles now available online through Amazon India

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles now available online through Amazon India

The purchase option is currently available for customers in five major cities: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, the company said in a statement

Royal Enfield

The delivery and after-sales service support will be provided by the customer's preferred Royal Enfield dealership in the city. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday said its entire 350cc range can be bought online as part of its collaboration with Amazon India.

The purchase option is currently available for customers in five major cities: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, the company said in a statement.

Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available through a dedicated Royal Enfield brand store on Amazon India, it added.

The delivery and after-sales service support will be provided by the customer's preferred Royal Enfield dealership in the city, Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, stated.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Steel, Tata

Crude steel production rises 7% in Q2 to 5.67 mn tonnes: Tata Steel

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

No plan for demerger of auto and tractor businesses, says Mahindra

LG Electronics

LG Electronics' profit surges 46% to ₹2,203 cr in FY25, revenue up 14%

OpenAI, chatgpt

Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

Polio vaccination, immunisation, India vaccine, health, child health

Panacea Biotec to supply bivalent oral polio vaccines worth ₹127 cr to CMSS

Topics : Royal Enfield motorcycle Amazon India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon