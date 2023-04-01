Royal Enfield records increase in total sales by 7% at 72,235 units in Mar

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in total sales at 72,235 units in March, as compared to 67,677 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 59,884 units in the month under review, as against 58,477 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 2 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Exports grew 34 per cent last month at 12,351 units, as compared to 9,200 months in March 2022.

For the fiscal 2022-23, Royal Enfield said it posted a 39 per cent growth with a record total sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles. The company's sales stood at 6,02,268 units in FY22.

Exports were also at record high at 1,00,055 units in FY23, as compared to 81,032 units in FY22, up 23 per cent.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said it was a remarkable year for the company achieving new heights in sales and market share, and crossed 1,00,000 international volumes for the first time.

"Our motorcycles, like the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650, have exceeded expectations and attracted new customers into our fold," he said, adding the Hunter 350 clocked over a lakh sales within six months of its launch.