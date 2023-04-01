close

WhatsApp bans record over 4.5 million bad accounts in India in February

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned a record over 45 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of February, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company informed on Saturday.

IANS New Delhi
WhatsApp

Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Between February 1 and February 28, "4,597,400 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,298,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users", WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

The most popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received another record 2,804 complaint reports in February in the country, and the records "actioned" were 504.

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," said a company spokesperson.

"We will continue with transparency to our work and include information about our efforts in future reports," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, in a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country's digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three GACs as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021.

In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

Topics : whatsapp | Companies

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

