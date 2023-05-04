close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Guiltfree enters into Indian snacks space

Guiltfree Industries estimates the entire Indian snacks category (namkeens) as a Rs 30,000 crore market and the organised segment is in the range of Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai
Snacks, waffers, snacks market

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s consumer goods vertical Guiltfree Industries enters into the Indian snacks segment going head-on against Haldiram’s which dominates in the segment. 
It is launching its range of packaged snacks under the brand name Namkeen which is a sub-brand of its existing packaged snacks brand Too Yumm! The company has also got Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador.

Guiltfree Industries estimates the entire Indian snacks category (namkeens) as a Rs 30,000 crore market and the organised segment is in the range of Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000 crore. 
The organised namkeen category is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 14 per cent and the company also aims to make a mark in the segment as it aims for Rs 100 crore sales in the first year itself. 

It has already stocked Namkeen at more than 100,000 outlets. 
“That’s the space we want to target,” Shashwat Goenka, sector head, retail and FMCG of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said in a press conference. He added, “There is enough play in the market for multiple organised players to be there and for each of them to occupy a large chunk.”

Also Read

CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

NCLAT stays insolvency against Zee Entertainment on Punit Goenka plea

Market regulator Sebi issues show-cause notice to Essel's Amit Goenka

Ceat is planning to invest in off-highway tyres segment: Anant Goenka

Costliest property deal: Welspun's BK Goenka buys triplex for Rs 240 crore

Sundram Fasteners posts 19% rise to Rs 127.47 crore in Q4 net profit

Samsung India expects growth to double for its premium television this year

Not in receipt of Centre's notice for subsidy recovery: Okinawa Autotech

Lenders to Go First await NCLT's verdict to chalk-out strategy

Centrum Capital to consider raising Rs 1,000 crore via issue of NCDs


Topics : RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Guiltfree Industries

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sundram Fasteners posts 19% rise to Rs 127.47 crore in Q4 net profit

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Samsung India expects growth to double for its premium television this year

Samsung
3 min read

Not in receipt of Centre's notice for subsidy recovery: Okinawa Autotech

Okinawa
3 min read

Lenders to Go First await NCLT's verdict to chalk-out strategy

Go First
1 min read

Centrum Capital to consider raising Rs 1,000 crore via issue of NCDs

money
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon