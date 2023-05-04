RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Guiltfree enters into Indian snacks space

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s consumer goods vertical Guiltfree Industries enters into the Indian snacks segment going head-on against Haldiram’s which dominates in the segment.
It is launching its range of packaged snacks under the brand name Namkeen which is a sub-brand of its existing packaged snacks brand Too Yumm! The company has also got Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador.
Guiltfree Industries estimates the entire Indian snacks category (namkeens) as a Rs 30,000 crore market and the organised segment is in the range of Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000 crore.
The organised namkeen category is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 14 per cent and the company also aims to make a mark in the segment as it aims for Rs 100 crore sales in the first year itself.
It has already stocked Namkeen at more than 100,000 outlets.
“That’s the space we want to target,” Shashwat Goenka, sector head, retail and FMCG of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said in a press conference. He added, “There is enough play in the market for multiple organised players to be there and for each of them to occupy a large chunk.”