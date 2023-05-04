RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Guiltfree enters into Indian snacks space



It is launching its range of packaged snacks under the brand name Namkeen which is a sub-brand of its existing packaged snacks brand Too Yumm! The company has also got Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s consumer goods vertical Guiltfree Industries enters into the Indian snacks segment going head-on against Haldiram’s which dominates in the segment.



The organised namkeen category is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 14 per cent and the company also aims to make a mark in the segment as it aims for Rs 100 crore sales in the first year itself. Guiltfree Industries estimates the entire Indian snacks category (namkeens) as a Rs 30,000 crore market and the organised segment is in the range of Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000 crore.



“That’s the space we want to target,” Shashwat Goenka, sector head, retail and FMCG of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said in a press conference. He added, “There is enough play in the market for multiple organised players to be there and for each of them to occupy a large chunk.” It has already stocked Namkeen at more than 100,000 outlets.