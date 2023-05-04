Centrum Capital to consider raising Rs 1,000 crore via issue of NCDs

In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said, “the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, inter-alia, to: consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023; and approve raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures; and approve raising of funds through issue of securities either by way of rights issue or by way of a private placement (including but not limited through a qualified institutional placement) in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law.

