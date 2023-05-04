close

Lenders to Go First await NCLT's verdict to chalk-out strategy

There was no meeting on Thursday. Banks have already reviewed the situation on Wednesday

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Go First

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Lenders to Go First will devise a strategy after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gives verdict on the Wadia Group company’s application. NCLT ‘s Delhi bench has reserved an order that is expected to be pronounced next week, a senior banker said. 
The company or its officials have not approached the lenders for discussion on the next course of action such as restructuring, which would become relevant only if the NCLT rejects the plea for admission, he added.  

Topics : IBC NCLT India airlines

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

