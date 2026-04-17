Rubicon Research sharpens India play in CNS push with Arinna acquisition

The Mumbai-based drugmaker on Wednesday announced the acquisition of an 85 per cent stake in Arinna Lifesciences for an enterprise value of ₹200 crore, marking its formal entry into India’s CNS-focused formulations market. Arinna brings with it a portfolio of over 60 chronic therapy brands, access to more than 4,000 prescribers, and an established domestic distribution network.

Sancheti said the move aligns with Rubicon’s long-term ambition of building a global therapeutics business anchored in chronic and CNS segments. “Our focus is not geography, it is therapy. India is a go-to-market extension of our CNS strategy, not a shift in direction,” he said in an interaction.

Currently, more than 95 per cent of Rubicon’s revenue comes from the United States (US), where the company has built a generics and specialty portfolio. However, over the past few years, it has been steadily evolving its business model by investing in branded and specialty CNS platforms, including the acquisition of Validus in the US in 2024 for approximately $5.5 million.

The Arinna deal, Sancheti noted, is a natural extension of that playbook. “We have been building a CNS-focused pipeline globally. India now gives us the platform to deploy that pipeline, reach prescribers and patients, and improve the returns on our R&D investments,” he said.

Unlike peers chasing domestic market share, Rubicon is not targeting a specific revenue contribution from India. Instead, the company is looking to establish a therapeutic presence by leveraging its innovation pipeline and differentiated product portfolio. “The metric is not what percentage of revenue India contributes, but how effectively we can deliver our CNS pipeline to patients here,” Sancheti said.

Rubicon’s strategy continues to be underpinned by high R&D intensity. The company invests 10-11 per cent of its revenue in research and development — higher than the industry average of 5-7 per cent. According to Sancheti, this has translated into improving R&D productivity, with returns rising from about 3 times to over 5 times in recent years.

The company also plans to remain selective on acquisitions. Sancheti emphasised that Rubicon is not pursuing a scale-driven roll-up strategy in India, but will instead focus on capability-led deals that complement its CNS portfolio. “We will not acquire for the sake of adding revenue. Any inorganic move must strengthen our pipeline or market capabilities,” he said.

In India, Rubicon will compete with established players such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Lupin and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the CNS space. However, Sancheti believes the company’s differentiated pipeline and execution track record, particularly in complex generics and drug-device combinations, will help it carve out a niche.

The focus on CNS reflects a broader industry gap, with relatively fewer breakthrough therapies emerging in neurological disorders, compared to oncology or metabolic diseases. Sancheti highlighted significant unmet needs in conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and autism, where treatment options remain limited.

“CNS is still under-penetrated from an innovation standpoint. That presents a large opportunity to bring meaningful interventions that improve patients’ quality of life,” he said.