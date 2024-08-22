SaaS firm Perfios appoints former Infosys executive Rajesh Kini as CFO

Rajesh Kini joins the company after a stint at software technology giant Infosys, where he worked as CFO of their product subsidiary and headed the corporate accounting group

Perfios, a business-to-business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) firm, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajesh Kini as the firm’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Kini joins the company after a stint at software technology giant Infosys, where he worked as CFO of their product subsidiary and headed the corporate accounting group.

“Rajesh’s extensive experience and financial expertise are well-suited to Perfios' market opportunities and will guide the company through its global expansion plans,” the company said in a statement.

The appointment comes after the Bengaluru-based firm raised $80 million in funding from Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), a late-stage venture and growth investment arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, in March.

The company’s new valuation crossed $1 billion, making it the second unicorn of 2024.

“Rajesh’s strategic insights and experience will greatly enhance our financial strategy and help us achieve our vision of transforming the financial technology landscape both in India and globally,” said Sabyasachi Goswami, chief executive officer (CEO), Perfios.

Kini is a Chartered Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Perfios to further optimise our financial efficiency, enhance financial governance, drive strategic investments, and maintain sustained profitability and growth for the future,” Kini said.

In the past year, Perfios made three other key appointments.

The firm appointed Sridhar Narayan as chief business officer (CBO), Sumit Nigam as chief technology officer (CTO), and Anu Mathew as chief people officer (CPO).

“These strategic additions are part of Perfios' preparations to drive its next phase of growth and global expansion,” the company said.