Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / India's oil demand set to plateau by mid- 2040s: BP Chief Economist

India's oil demand set to plateau by mid- 2040s: BP Chief Economist

Global oil demand will flatline till 2035 before falling, as Chinese demand slows

crude oil

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's oil demand is expected to plateau in the mid-2040s under the current trajectory, BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale said on Wednesday.

He stated that global oil demand will plateau going forward until 2035, when it begins to decline. "In the current trajectory, the level of global oil demand in 2035 is exactly equal to the level of oil demand today. Oil demand for the next 10 years or so will flatline," Dale told reporters at a briefing. The findings are part of the BP Energy Outlook 2024 report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While many parts of the emerging world continue to witness increasing growth in oil demand, demand in developed regions, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), has been falling for the last 15–20 years, he explained. "Chinese oil demand is expected to start declining by the end of this decade," he said.

In June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted that a steady increase in the supply of crude oil will outpace global demand, resulting in a glut in the market by 2030.

The BP report shows that demand for oil in road transport will fall by the largest margin. This decline would occur due to improvements in vehicle efficiency, alongside rising sales of electric vehicles, Dale said. "In India, we have seen increasing electrification of electric two-wheelers, but now natural gas two-wheelers have a role to play. We are less clear as to whether the move away from oil-based vehicles will be driven mostly by electric or natural gas-powered vehicles," he said.

Non-Opec supplies

More From This Section

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

India only country to deliver double-digit sales growth of FMCG: Report

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-vendors created 15.8 mn jobs in India including 3.5 mn for women: Report

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

India remains net steel importer in April-July on rise in Chinese shipments

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

Rapid growth of e-comm matter of concern, not source of pride: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

E-commerce firms' predatory pricing matter of concern: Piyush Goyal


On his forecast for oil prices and supplies in the short term, Dale said global markets remain worried about the events in the Middle East.

"In terms of the fundamentals of the outlook, most of the consensus for the next year is that oil demand continues to grow. But many of those outside forecasts also point to strong growth in non-Opec-plus supplies, with many of those scenarios suggesting this would largely meet the growth in overall demand," the economist said.

The three main sources of growth in production capacities in this list of countries would be the United States, due to a growth in US tight oil volumes, Brazil, and Guyana, he said.

"That would mean the scope for Opec to bring back production capacity would be relatively limited," Dale added.

An intergovernmental organisation of 13 major oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela, among others, Opec is considered a ‘cartel’ by economists. Member countries accounted for an estimated 37 per cent of global oil production and 79.1 per cent of the world’s ‘proven’ oil reserves as of 2023. A loose alliance of 10 other oil-producing countries, led by Russia, is referred to as Opec-plus.

In June, Opec+ nations agreed to extend two sets of voluntary production cuts. The grouping extended total production cuts of 5.86 million barrels per day (b/d), or 5.7 per cent of global oil demand.

This includes a headline production cut of 3.66 million b/d by a year until the end of 2025. It will also prolong the 2.2 million b/d production cuts currently being implemented by eight countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, by a further three months until September-end. These were set to end by June but will now be phased out over a year from October 2024 to September 2025.

Also Read

opec

China's commodity imports show economy struggling for momentum: Report

ship crude oil

Crude oil strategy for June 11: Trend remains weak, WTI eyes support at $76

opec

US House lawmakers seek antitrust probe of OPEC, other oil companies

Premiumcrude oil, ship, vessel

Further output cut by Opec+ may not affect India's oil supply: Officials

Crude oil

Crude oil prices steady, signal bearish outlook in near term; here's why

Topics : Opec oil OPEC BP result Indian oil demand Oil demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon