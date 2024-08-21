Ireda to float FPO of Rs 4,500 crore; firm to take nod in meeting on Aug 29

Public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) Ireda Limited will issue a follow-on public offering (FPO) of Rs 4,500 crore. The company will convene a meeting of the board of directors on August 29 to get approval for the same, it informed the exchanges.

“This is to inform that a board meeting of Ireda Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of equity share capital for an amount aggregating up to Rs 4,500 crore in one or more tranches through a further public offer (FPO) / qualified institutional placement (QIP) / rights issue / preferential issue or any other permitted mode or a combination, as may be deemed appropriate, subject to statutory or government approval,” said the company’s announcement on the exchanges on Wednesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NBFC, which is under the aegis of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is aiming to raise Rs 24,200 crore in 2024-25. The FPO is in line with its plan to increase its equity capital. Ireda launched its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2023 and debuted on Dalal Street after two failed attempts over the last decade. Ireda is currently the only listed public sector NBFC solely focused on green energy sectors.

P K Das, chairman and managing director, Ireda, had told this paper in May this year that the company would require more equity capital to align with its growth plans. “The project size in green energy is getting bigger, and we intend to support the sector’s growth. For this, we believe an FPO is the route to raise more equity capital,” he had said.

Ireda is looking at loan disbursals of more than Rs 30,000 crore during this financial year. During 2023-24, Ireda disbursed loans worth Rs 25,089 crore. In April 2024, Ireda’s board had approved a borrowing plan of Rs 24,200 crore during 2024-25. This includes fundraising through bonds, perpetual debt instruments (PDI), term loans, commercial papers, and external commercial borrowings (ECB), according to a regulatory filing by the company in April.

Ireda had also requested the Centre to include them in the capital gains exemption bond under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Its peers in energy sector lending—state-owned PFC Ltd and REC Ltd—are listed under 54EC.

“There is a lot of potential in the Indian bond market, and we think we can tap it. MNRE will also write to the finance ministry requesting our inclusion. We are a 100 per cent green company and well suited for 54EC,” Das had said in May.

Ireda recently incorporated a subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat. The net worth of Ireda grew by 44.2 per cent over the last financial year to reach Rs 8,559.43 crore as of March 31, 2024.