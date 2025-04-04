Friday, April 04, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sai Infinium files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

Sai Infinium files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

The Gujarat-based company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.96 crore equity shares with no offer-for sale (OFS) component, according to the draft papers filed on Wednesday

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager responsible for managing the company's maiden public issue. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sai Infinium has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its clearance to garner funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Gujarat-based company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.96 crore equity shares with no offer-for sale (OFS) component, according to the draft papers filed on Wednesday.

The company plans to use funds to the tune of Rs 130 crore for setting up a 17.4-MW hybrid power plant, Rs 65 crore for the purchase of a rolling mill for mild steel (MS) structures, Rs 19 crore for buying a cargo vessel for the ship breaking plant and the remaining funds will be used for the company's general corporate purposes.

 

Sai Infinium operates in three primary segments, manufacturing of MS (Mild Steel)billets and TMT (Thermo Mechanically Treated) bars, ship breaking and real estate in Gujarat. Its manufacturing plant produces MS billets and TMT bars from various raw materials, shipbreaking facility in Alang recycles ships, recovering metal for use in production of MS billets and TMT bars.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager responsible for managing the company's maiden public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

