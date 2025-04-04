ebm-papst to invest ₹340 cr in new Chennai unit; eyes APAC, W Asia mkts

ebm-papst, a leading global manufacturer of fans and motors, will invest Rs 340 crore in a new manufacturing unit in Chennai as part of its expansion strategy in India. The facility is expected to be completed by end-2026 and will cater to the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APAC and MEA) region.
As part of its planned production expansion, ebm-papst has acquired a 14.2-acre plot in Chennai. The first phase of the upcoming project covers an area of 23,000 square metre and entails an investment of Rs 340 crore, the company said. This will be the third manufacturing unit of the company in India.
“This investment reflects our long-term vision for India,” said Atul Tripathi, managing director, ebm-papst India. “By boosting local production, we are not only catering to the growing demand of our Indian customers but also creating sustainable employment opportunities that contribute to the country’s industrial development. Once fully operational, the plant will employ around 700 people.”
The new facility is part of the group’s strategy to enhance the resilience of its supply chains and push forward its “local for local” approach. “As a technology leader, we are leveraging our glocalisation strategy ‘local for local’ to serve the APAC and MEA region with tailored solutions,” said Klaus Geissdoerfer, chief executive officer, ebm-papst Group. Thomas Nuernberger, chief sales officer of the Group and chief executive officer of Air Technology APAC and MEA, added: “By localising production and strengthening supply chains, we are ensuring that we can respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our Indian customers.”
In addition to expanding production capacity, ebm-papst established a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai in 2023. Spanning 2,800 square metre, the state-of-the-art facility houses 300 specialists dedicated to developing digital solutions for both the company’s intelligent fan technologies and global processes, supporting its digital transformation.
ebm-papst has been present in the Indian market since 1996, with four sales offices, two manufacturing facilities and multiple warehouses, employing around 375 people.
The ebm-papst Group, a family-run company headquartered in Mulfingen, Germany, is the world’s leading manufacturer of fans and motors. Since its founding in 1963, the company has set global industry benchmarks in motor technology, electronics, digitalisation and aerodynamics.
In the 2023-24 financial year, the Group generated a turnover of Euro 2.408 billion. It employs nearly 14,000 people across 27 production sites, including in Germany, China and the US, and operates 49 sales offices globally.