Friday, April 04, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IEX reports 19% rise in trade volume at 121 billion units in FY25

IEX reports 19% rise in trade volume at 121 billion units in FY25

In March 2025, IEX achieved the highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,215 million units (MUs), posting 29 per cent increase year-on-year

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

The next REC trading sessions at the exchange are scheduled for April 9 and April 30 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered 19 per cent year-on-year rise in trade volume to 121 billion units (BUs) in FY25, a company statement said on Friday.

A total of 178 lakh renewable energy certificates (REC) were traded during the year, marking twofold rise as compared to the previous year, it said.

The next REC trading sessions at the exchange are scheduled for April 9 and April 30.

In March 2025, IEX achieved the highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,215 million units (MUs), posting 29 per cent increase year-on-year.

A total of 13 lakh RECs were traded during the month, up 18 per cent over March 2024.

 

Also Read

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

CleanMax, Osaka Gas partner in JV to develop 300MW renewable portfolio

BS Manthan

India's renewable energy leaders call for localisation to sustain growth

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Q4 loss softened by renewable fuels as refining margins fall

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Govt revises quality control order to promote high-quality PV products

green energy

Essar Renewables signs agreement to invest Rs 8,000 cr in Maharashtra

In the electricity market, the day-ahead market (DAM) achieved 61,311 MU in FY25, as compared to 53,353 MU in FY24, a rise of 15 per cent.

In March, the DAM volume increased by 19 per cent to 5,547 MU from 4,654 MU in the same month last financial year.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) volume increased by 29 per cent to 38,898 MU in FY25 from 30,125 MU in FY24.

In March, the RTM volume increased by 34 per cent to 3,727 MU from 2,786 MU in the year-ago period.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1320 MU during March 2025, an increase of 64 per cent on YoY basis.

In the green market, 621 MU volumes were traded in e-Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market, up 46 per cent over 426 MU in March last year.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates including renewable energy certificates as well as the energy saving certificates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Indian delegation to visit Chile, seek stake in SQM's lithium projects

banks

NaBFID to raise ₹8,000 cr via bonds, includes first 5-yr paper: Bankers

Aadit Palicha

Easy to criticise startups: Zepto CEO highlights impact after Goyal's jibe

ebmpapst logo, ebm-papst

Fans, motors company ebm-papst to invest Rs 340 crore in Chennai factory

LIC

LIC rejects USTR's claim of having unfair advantage as state-owned firm

Topics : Renewable energy policy Indian Energy Exchange IEX IEX Indian Energy Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon