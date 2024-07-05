Business Standard
SAIL to make Rs 6,500 cr capex investment in FY25: CMD Amarendu Prakash

In the first phase from the capacity of 20 million tonnes, we go to 35 million tons tonnes per annum by 2031. In the next phase, we will make it 50 million tonnes, the SAIL CMD told reporters

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

World is growing at 0.5 per cent while India grew at 13 per cent last year and will continue to grow at 8 per cent CAGR in the next 10 years: Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman| Representative Image

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel Authority of India Ltd will be investing Rs 6,500 crore towards capex during the current financial year as part of its Rs 1 trillion investment plan over the next few years, SAIL CMD Amarendu Prakash said on Friday.
Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme organised by Indian Steel Association here, Prakash said the steel industry approached the government seeking measures to control the dumping of cheap metal by China into India and hoped that steps will be taken to address the menace.
"This year, the capex target is Rs 6,500 crore. We also have regular capex on maintaining our facilities, as well as debottlenecking exercises. Most of the capex expansion (Rs 1 trillion by 2030) will start flowing from FY26.
In the first phase from (the capacity) 20 million tonnes, we go to 35 million tons tonnes per annum by 2031. In the next phase, we will make it 50 million tonnes," the SAIL CMD told reporters.
In the past, SAIL management had informed investors about a planned Rs 1 trillion investment across its plants for greenfield and brownfield expansions over the next 3-4 years, while aiming to maintain a debt-equity ratio of 1:1.
On the steel outlook, he said the world is growing at 0.5 per cent while India grew at 13 per cent last year and will continue to grow at 8 per cent CAGR in the next 10 years.
On import of cheap steel from China, he said around the world countries have taken different steps such as increasing import tax and India is also expected to take calibrated steps.
"There are various ways in which trade measures are handled. So it is not just one single figure in percentage. We need to see the quality of steel which is coming to India, the prices at which the steel is coming to India," the official said.
According to reports, last year India extended the imposition of an anti-dumping duty on certain Chinese steel for another five years.

Topics : SAIL Steel Authority of India NTPC SAIL Steel growth

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

