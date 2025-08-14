Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sanctions-hit refiner Nayara in talks with Indian govt to sustain ops

Sanctions-hit refiner Nayara in talks with Indian govt to sustain ops

The private refiner, majority-owned by Russian companies including Rosneft, was sanctioned by the EU last month as part of a package targeting entities linked to Russian oil

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara has sought help from India's shipping ministry to get vessels for the movement of its refined fuels, a government source said on Thursday.

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy said on Thursday it was talking to government authorities and partners to maintain operational stability of its 400,000 barrels per day refinery and fuel supplies despite EU sanctions hurting the supply chain.

The private refiner, majority-owned by Russian companies including Rosneft, was sanctioned by the EU last month as part of a package targeting entities linked to Russian oil.

The private company sells about 70% of its refined fuels in India through more than 6,600 retail outlets, it said in a Delhi court filing.

Nayara is supplying fuels to its retail stations through coastal, rail, and road networks, it said.

 

"Our retail fuel stations continue to operate as usual while we diligently work to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies across India," it said.

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI halts Nayara's overseas transactions over Russia sanctions risk

russian crude oil

US tariff impact: Trump's trade moves could dent India's oil bill savingspremium

Marco Rubio

Oil prices seesaw as US Secy questions potential Russia sanctions

Manila: President Donald Trump, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil

India-Russian oil

Despite US pressure, Russian oil tankers unload at Indian refineries

The sanctions forced Nayara to cut output at its Vadinar refinery on the West Coast to 70%-80% and hit its exports.

Its former chief executives resigned and shippers backed out from local movement of its refined fuels.

The company is operating the refinery at a "healthy run rate" and is supplying fuels, it said. Nayara has not specified at what rate its refinery is operating.

Nayara has sought help from India's shipping ministry to get vessels for the movement of its refined fuels, a government source said on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

exporters, trade, tariff

Kolkata port signs ₹343.58 crore deal for Haldia berth mechanisation

Noel Tata

Tata Sons shareholders approve Noel Tata's appointment as directorpremium

phonepe

PhonePe tops UPI in July with 8.93 bn transactions, 46% market share

q1 results, company quarter 1

Muthoot FinCorp Q1 results: Consolidated net profit dips 34% to ₹200.54 cr

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Profit up 19.4% at ₹657.7 cr on record volumes

Topics : US sanctions Nayara Energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon