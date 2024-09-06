Business Standard
Sanjeev Mehta quits Standard Chartered Bank, set to launch new venture

Mehta resigned in July this year with plans to launch a greenfield venture, a statement said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Sanjeev Mehta has stepped down as Standard Chartered Bank's managing director and head of transaction banking sales for corporate, commercial and institutional Banking for South Asia after a 17-year career at the bank.
Mehta resigned in July this year with plans to launch a greenfield venture, a statement said on Friday.
His departure from the bank comes at a time when the Indian financial landscape is undergoing rapid change, presenting both challenges and opportunities for new entrants, it said.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

