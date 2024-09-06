Sanjeev Mehta quits Standard Chartered Bank, set to launch new venture

Sanjeev Mehta has stepped down as Standard Chartered Bank's managing director and head of transaction banking sales for corporate, commercial and institutional Banking for South Asia after a 17-year career at the bank.
Mehta resigned in July this year with plans to launch a greenfield venture, a statement said on Friday.
His departure from the bank comes at a time when the Indian financial landscape is undergoing rapid change, presenting both challenges and opportunities for new entrants, it said.
