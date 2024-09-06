Business Standard
EV maker Wardwizard Innovations to form joint venture in Saudi Arabia

The EV cell plant will be dedicated to manufacturing electric vehicle cells. The company did not disclose the cost associated with entering into the joint venture

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Indian electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility announced on Friday it received a letter of intent to form a joint venture in Saudi Arabia, aiming to establish an assembly plant and an EV cell plant in the kingdom.
The assembly plant will initially focus on producing electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, with plans to expand in the future to include electric bus production.
The EV cell plant will be dedicated to manufacturing electric vehicle cells.
The company did not disclose the cost associated with entering into the joint venture.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

