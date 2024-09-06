Business Standard
Hyundai Motor adds two new variants under EXTER portfolio

In a company statement, Hyundai said the new EXTER variants come with six air bags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, tyre-pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability control among others

Hyundai

Hyundai India | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India has rolled out two new variants on its popular entry level sports utility vehicle EXTER, the company said on Friday.
The S(O)+ variant, equipped with manual transmission is priced at Rs 786,300 (ex-showroom) while S+ variant is an automated manual transmission (AMT) offered at Rs 8,43,900 (ex-showroom).
Some of the key features of the newly added variants include smart electric sunroof, digital cluster with Colour TFT multi-information display, an 8" touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear air-conditioner vents among others.
Hyundai Motor India, in August, reported a 12 per cent year-on-year decline in its sales to 63,175 units as compared to 71,435 units sold in the same month of last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

