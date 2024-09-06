Hyundai Motor adds two new variants under EXTER portfolio

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India has rolled out two new variants on its popular entry level sports utility vehicle EXTER, the company said on Friday.

The S(O)+ variant, equipped with manual transmission is priced at Rs 786,300 (ex-showroom) while S+ variant is an automated manual transmission (AMT) offered at Rs 8,43,900 (ex-showroom).

Some of the key features of the newly added variants include smart electric sunroof, digital cluster with Colour TFT multi-information display, an 8" touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear air-conditioner vents among others.

In a company statement, Hyundai said the new EXTER variants come with six air bags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, tyre-pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability control among others.