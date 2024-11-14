Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SBI announces 0.05% hike in marginal cost of fund-based lending rate

SBI announces 0.05% hike in marginal cost of fund-based lending rate

The one-year MCLR, a key tenor to which long-term loans like home finance are linked, has been increased by 0.05 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Friday

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI has also upped the MCLR in the three- and six-month tenors. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday announced a 0.05 per cent increase in the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) in some tenors.

The one-year MCLR, a key tenor to which long-term loans like home finance are linked, has been increased by 0.05 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Friday, as per a notice on the lender's website.

The lender has hiked the MCLR twice in the recent past, amid fears that the higher cost of deposits because of the war on the liabilities side among banks will ultimately result in higher ending rates.

The bank's Chairman C S Setty had said 42 per cent of the bank's loan book is linked to the MCLR, while the rest is external benchmark-based.

 

He had also made it clear that the deposit rates have peaked in the system and the bank will not use rate as a pull factor for the customer.

SBI has also upped the MCLR in the three- and six-month tenors, and maintained it in the overnight, one month, two-year, and three-year tenors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

sbi

SBI short-term loan interest rates reduced as MCLR changed by 25 bps

SBI

SBI hikes MCLR by up to 10 bps, customer loans likely to become costlier

PKL 2024 Live updates

PKL 2024, Nov 14 LIVE UPDATES: UP 0-0 Titans 1st half; Tamil vs Mumba at 9 PM

ISRO sets up first space education lab in AP's Keyi Panyor district

ISRO sets up first space education lab in AP's Keyi Panyor district

Bitcoin

Bitcoin rally: Book partial profits, full exit unnecessary unless needed

Topics : MCLR rates State Bank of India YONO MCLR hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon