Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Industry moving towards 'open book' model in EPC contracts: Tata Projects

Industry moving towards 'open book' model in EPC contracts: Tata Projects

Intense weather changes are also impacting the number of days available to execute projects. To factors in such new risks, some clients and contractors are entering into "open book" modelled contracts

tata projects

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newer engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts are now being entered under an “open book” model, to factor in new-age risks like weather changes, executives from Tata Projects said.
 
Vinayak Pai, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Projects in an interaction with the media in Mumbai on Thursday said that intense weather changes are also impacting the number of days available to execute projects.
 
Pai said that in a bid to factor in such new risks, some clients and contractors are entering into “open book” modelled contracts in the EPC space.
 
Elaborating on the new model, Pai said, at the start of the project, margins are fixed, while, “the cost of the project as an absolute value is discovered along the way during the execution of it.” The model, Pai said, helps factor for various risks, including weather related disruptions.
 
 
The company has an order book in the upwards of ~40,000 crore, majority of which is based out of India. Pai said the company has stayed away from other international markets such as West Asia, referring to it as ‘lumpsum EPC.’
 
About 12 per cent of Tata Projects’ order book generates from within the Tata Group, which Pai expects to rise as a share, including projects from the electronics segment.

More From This Section

Disney, Reliance

RIL, Viacom18 and Disney complete merger to create a Rs 70,352 cr JV

e-commerce

Shiprocket, CSC selected to set up e-commerce export hubs around Delhi

mamaearth

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer slips into red in Q2, revenue down 7%

Disney, Reliance

Reliance, Disney complete merger; form Rs 70,352 crore joint venture

Blackstone

Blackstone eyes 20% stake in Haldiram's snacks at $8 billion valuation

 
Adding further on the “open book” model, Pai said, he sees clients from segments such as electronics and semiconductors opting more for the “open book” model orders.
 
The latest trend in contract formalisation, comes in close on the heels of lessons learnt during the pandemic. The pandemic-led commodity price volatility impacted margins for EPC companies, prompting them to shift towards a commodity price adjustment clause in future contracts.
 
For Tata Projects, Pai added the company will stay focused on domestic orders, which is currently an equal mix of government and private sector. Pai added, the company will look to bid for airport and metro related EPC contracts in the public sector segment.
 

Also Read

Ratan Tata

Tata Consultancy cancels Q2 earnings press events after Ratan Tata's death

Tata

Tata Power-DDL receives patent for transformer life-enhancing device

PremiumTata Power

Tata Power steps up efforts to rejig debt, working capital measures

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

India is a 'bright spot', will lead the next decade: N Chandrasekaran

PKL 2024 Live updates

PKL 2024, Nov 14 LIVE UPDATES: UP to take on Titans at 8 PM; Tamil vs Mumba at 9 PM

Topics : Tata projects weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon