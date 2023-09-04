Confirmation

SBI Card unveils additional features on its super-premium card 'AURUM'

The card also offers 1-year Club Mariott membership as a welcome gift

SBI Card

The joining and annual membership fee for the only by-invitation card is Rs 9999

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
SBI Card, India's largest credit card issuer, launched new features of its super-premium card 'AURUM' on Monday, targeted at the premium section of society, such as high-net-worth individuals.

With the enhancements, AURUM cardholders will be able to avail benefits worth up to Rs 2 lakh annually, based on their spending.

The card offers unlimited international lounge access to cardholders, as well as four international lounge visits for accompanying guests.

In addition, the card also offers a one-year Club Marriott membership as a welcome gift.

Speaking on the launch, Abhijit Chakravorty, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Card said, "AURUM has been tailored to meet the discerning taste and lifestyle of the globetrotting and high-flying executives who pursue excellence in every aspect of their life. It has become one of the most coveted cards in the super-premium segment. Looking at the admiration it has garnered so far, we decided to take the cardholders' experience a notch higher. All in all, AURUM cardholders can expect a more rewarding, richer, and more luxurious experience."

The joining and annual membership fee for this by-invitation-only card is Rs 9,999, an amount that will be reversed once the cardholder achieves a milestone of Rs 12 lakh spending in the card membership year.

SBI Card Cards sbi SBI Credit Card Credit card industry

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

