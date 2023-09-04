Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Paytm launches $12 'soundbox' that accepts card payments across networks

Indian fintech firm Paytm on Monday launched a 'soundbox' device that lets merchants accept both mobile and card payments across networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express

paytm

Fintech firm Paytm

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian fintech firm Paytm on Monday launched a 'soundbox' device that lets merchants accept both mobile and card payments across networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and homegrown RuPay.
The launch of the 999 rupees ($12.08) 'Card Soundbox', which also provides instant audio payment alerts to prevent fraud, comes as rival Pine Labs announced a similar device at "nearly one-third of the cost of a regular Point of Sale terminal".
Paytm, which competes with players such as Google Pay and Walmart's PhonePe in India, rose to fame as digital payments gained traction after India banned some high-value currency notes in 2016. Every segment of merchants, from vegetable vendors to big showrooms, have started accepting digital payments.
"We have found that merchants and consumers need card acceptance as simply as mobile payments with Paytm QR Code," Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm said in a statement on Monday.
Pine Labs had said their "price-friendly product" was expected to boost digital payment adoption in India.
Companies like PhonePe also make the so-called soundbox, which reads out the amount of money received by the merchant.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 mn users with over half million daily transactions

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Flipkart aims to create over 100,000 seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Zerodha MF plans to strictly focus on the low-cost passive segment

360 ONE Asset launches balanced hybrid fund for equity, debt instruments

Vistara expresses regret over incident involving blind woman passenger

Airtel to source 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for 6 Nxtra data centres

Paytm shares ended mostly flat on Monday, trimming some losses made earlier in the session.
 
(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)
Topics : Paytm Mastercard

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon