SBI gave unsecured loans to firms and is now floundering: JKC tells SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in the dispute between the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for Jet Airways, and the State Bank of India (SBI) over the transfer of ownership of the airline.
SBI has sought the liquidation of the airline.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from both parties on the merits of the case before reserving judgment.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on March 12 upheld the resolution plan for the grounded airline and approved the transfer of its ownership to JKC. It also directed the Jet Airways monitoring committee to complete the transfer within 90 days. The lenders, led by SBI and also comprising Punjab National Bank and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited, challenged the NCLAT verdict.
JKC argued that SBI had previously granted loans to companies without sufficient security, which led to their financial troubles. “SBI forgets that it is the SBI. They gave loans to previous companies without enough security, which is why we are in this position now. Let’s not act holier-than-thou about it. I am not the bad guy here; I am trying to get this company back in the air. I cannot understand the reason for this prejudice. Someone is trying to launch a third airline, and yet, for reasons best known to them, SBI is resisting. If I wanted a home loan for Rs 50 lakh, they wouldn’t give it, but they are more than willing to lend thousands of crores to previous administrators,” counsel for JKC argued.
SBI contended that the Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) of Rs 150 crore should not be utilised, even if it is explicitly mentioned in the resolution plan. “Respondents can adjust the PBG upon executing the mortgage for all three Dubai properties, which they have failed to do even today,” Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman stated.
The NCLAT had directed the lenders of Jet Airways to adjust the Rs 150 crore paid by JKC as PBG.
SBI argued that out of the Rs 350 crore payment, which constitutes the first tranche, only Rs 200 crore has been paid. They further noted that Jet Airways' Air Operator Certificate (AOC) expired in September 2023 and has not been renewed.
SBI petitioned the court for the airline's liquidation, expressing uncertainty on how to proceed given the resolution plan’s lack of progress. “The news media claims that the government is pulling down airlines one after the other, but that is a strong statement. We are not pulling down any airline. After two years, someone has kept the entire resolution plan stalled. What are we to do? How are we supposed to uncover an alternative? How do we turn back the clock?” the ASG argued.
The bank also urged JKC to pay outstanding airport dues and criticised its lack of a concrete plan to implement the resolution.
Jet Airways was grounded in 2019 and subsequently underwent an insolvency resolution process. In 2021, JKC emerged as the successful bidder for the airline.