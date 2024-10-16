Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre questions Zakir Naik's plea to club FIRs, calls him a fugitive

Centre questions Zakir Naik's plea to club FIRs, calls him a fugitive

Following the submissions, the top court directed Naik's counsel to file an affidavit stating whether he would pursue the case or withdraw it while asking Mehta to file a reply in the matter

Zakir Naik

The counsel further said there were six FIRs pending against his client and he would move the high court for quashing of the same. (Photo: Zakir Naik)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Wednesday questioned before the Supreme Court the maintainability of a plea filed by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik seeking clubbing of FIRs filed in different states over his purported statements during the Ganapati festival in 2012.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked how a person who was declared a fugitive, file a plea under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I was told by his advocate that they are withdrawing the matter. Our counter was ready," said Mehta.

 

The lawyer representing Naik said he hadn't received any such instruction to withdraw the matter and the plea sought clubbing of about 43 cases registered across states.

The counsel further said there were six FIRs pending against his client and he would move the high court for quashing of the same.

Following the submissions, the top court directed Naik's counsel to file an affidavit stating whether he would pursue the case or withdraw it while asking Mehta to file a reply in the matter. The hearing has been posted on October 23.

More From This Section

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Why marriage costs Indian women their jobs while boosting men's careers

Omar Abdullah, Omar

LIVE news: Centre will work closely with CM Omar Abdullah for J-K's progress, says PM Modi

Ratan Tata letter

'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's letter to former PM goes viral

gavel law cases

Gujarat demolition: SC defers hearing on contempt plea against authorities

SC, Supreme Court

SC collegium recommends judges' names to Centre for appointment in 3 HCs

Naik, who is currently abroad, is also being probed by the National Investigation Agency for alleged terror activities.

Naik was born in Mumbai but he fled India in the wake of July 1, 2016 bombing at a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is accused of allegedly spreading hatred among different communities through his Peace TV and social media networks, where he has over 20 million followers. He is stated to be residing in Malaysia at the moment.

Over 20 people were killed in the blast in Dhaka and one of the bombers had reportedly claimed to have been inspired by Naik's speeches.

Some of the youths who joined the Islamic State, had allegedly said that they were attracted to the Middle-East's deadliest terror group after meeting the controversial preacher.

Naik has denied his role in any of these incidents.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

How much DA hike will central government employees get? Know details here

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

Kerala requests Centre to exclude inhabited areas from Periyar buffer zone

Center to fund chennai metro

Centre to fund 65% of Chennai metro Phase-2 project: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Damodar Valley Corporation, DVC

Amidst war on DVC, Bengal Power secy Santanu Basu steps down from board

Mayawati

Bulldozer not symbol of rule of law; SC fulfilled responsibility: Mayawati

Topics : central government Supreme Court Zakir Naik case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon