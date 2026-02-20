SBI in talks with Japanese lenders for acquisition financing: C S Setty

Additionally, Setty said that they will be looking to file the prospectus for listing of SBI Mutual Fund with Sebi by March, and will look to complete the listing by September.

“Most of the large transactions have to be done together. We have been talking to banks on how we can work together. We have been talking to Japanese banks mainly because they are very active in this,” Setty said on the sidelines of an Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) event in Mumbai.

The bank is yet to formulate the SOPs for such financing. “Once the policy is approved, we will go to the board with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” Setty said, adding that it will take banks at least a month or two to have their board-approved policies.

“First of all, we need to understand the transactions, then look at our risk appetite. The acquisition financing structure is very dynamic — mezzanine financing; equity financing; bond programmes; loans, etc. Initially, we will not get into complex structures. We will look at plain-vanilla financing, where the acquirer is bringing in the equity, and we will give the debt,” he said, adding that as and when the bank gains experience, they will see what can be done with the complex structures.

“It’s not like regular lending; we have to look at opportunities which are acceptable to us,” he further said, adding that in acquisition financing, the primary lever is valuation.

Last week, the RBI, in the final framework, dropped an earlier draft proposal that capped a bank’s aggregate exposure to acquisition finance at 10 per cent of its Tier 1 capital. Instead, the RBI said acquisition finance will be permitted up to 20 per cent of the eligible capital base of the financing bank within the overall capital market exposure limit. It also allowed banks to finance acquisitions of both listed and unlisted non-financial companies, while capping such funding at 75 per cent of the total acquisition value.

Even as banks cannot finance more than 75 per cent of an acquisition’s value, the final rules introduce a bridge-finance provision for the remaining 25 per cent, repayable within one year.

Other safeguards include a post-acquisition debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio capped at 3:1 on a continuous basis, a minimum net worth of ₹500 crore for acquiring companies, net profitability for three consecutive years, and an investment-grade rating requirement for unlisted entities.

Indian banks have been historically restricted from lending for mergers and acquisitions over concerns of such financing leading to over-leveraging and promoter-level funding at the holding company level, which may not directly contribute to asset creation or growth.

In September 2025, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank has taken the decision to allow banks to fund acquisitions by domestic companies, a segment that has been dominated by foreign banks and non-bank players, especially private credit entities.