Chennai-based real estate firm DRA to expand footprint to Pune, Bengaluru

Chennai-based real estate firm DRA to expand footprint to Pune, Bengaluru

DRA is expecting its revenue to touch Rs 500 crore this financial year and has set a target of Rs 1,000 crore by 2026-27

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Representative Image: The company also announced strengthening of its footprint in the Chennai market by adding 2.7 Million square feet of saleable area.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Chennai-based real estate player DRA is all set to expand its presence to Bengaluru and Pune by the next financial year (FY). 
 
The company is expecting its revenue to touch Rs 500 crore this financial year and has set a target of Rs 1,000 crore by 2026-27. During the financial year 2023-24, its revenue was Rs 300 crore. 
 
The company also announced strengthening of its footprint in the Chennai market by adding 2.7 Million square feet of saleable area with nine on-going and six upcoming projects in key markets across the city. 
 
The brand, renowned for its quality construction and timely delivery, also unveiled its renewed brand philosophy ‘Home of Pride’ with the popular Actor Rashmika Mandanna as its first-ever brand ambassador.
 
 
DRA is set to roll out its ‘Home of Pride’ campaign with Mandanna starting from Saturday, November 30. The 360-degree integrated campaign will have a balance of TV commercials across leading channels, print commercials, social media promotions, multiplexes and OOH activations. The new brand philosophy and the architecture was designed and developed by Blue Noodles.
 
Ranjeeth Rathod, managing director, DRA said, “Pride is the soul of DRA and it is now set to accelerate as we embark on our next phase of growth with renewed priorities. In India, purchasing a home is a dream and a matter of pride for many, and it's even more exciting amongst the millennials and GenZs. We will stay committed to playing a responsible role in this dream-come-true moment of home buyers by not only addressing each of their pain points such as price, quality and timely delivery, but also delivering homes that are classy and timeless.”
 
By bringing in Mandanna as its brand ambassador, DRA aims to further increase its market share and strengthen its pride-connect with customers, employees and partners. This collaboration also underscores DRA’s commitment to offer quality, spacious homes at the right price point while instilling a sense of pride in every home buyer. 

Ranjeeth said, “We are also thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna join us as our national brand ambassador, embodying the essence of our renewed philosophy– ‘Home of Pride’. Rashmika's incredible rise from humble beginnings to becoming a self-made national star mirrors the spirit of perseverance, authenticity, and growth, much like DRA's journey of relentless passion and commitment to excellence. As a brand ambassador, Rashmika represents the very essence of what DRA stands for and together, we look forward to building not just homes, but lasting legacies for our customers.”
 
On becoming the brand ambassador, Mandanna, said, “I’m excited to join hands with DRA as their brand ambassador. As DRA embarks on their new journey, one that is filled with immense pride, I have no doubt that this journey will be one of great success, and I’m so excited to be a part of it. I’m also looking forward to seeing DRA expand its 'Home of Pride' philosophy and bring dreams of homeownership to even more aspiring buyers in the years to come”.

Topics : Chennai Pune Real Estate Real estate firms Bangalore

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

