Home / Companies / News / SBI MF appoints Nand Kishore as MD and CEO; replaces Shamsher Singh

SBI MF appoints Nand Kishore as MD and CEO; replaces Shamsher Singh

He began his career at SBI as a probationary officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become the deputy managing director

Nand Kishore

Nand Kishore, Image taken from CGM (Bengaluru Circle), SBI's X account: @CGMSBIBan

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

SBI Funds Management on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.  He takes over from Shamsher Singh, who will be moving back to the State Bank of India. According to a release from the fund house, Kishore has more than 34 years of experience with State Bank of India across major banking verticals such as branch banking, international operations, treasury operations and investment banking and retail.  He began his career at SBI as a probationary officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become the deputy managing director.

Topics : SBI Mutual Fund Mutual Funds Investment

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

