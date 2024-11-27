Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Prerana Hospital in Maha

Aster DM Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based hospital chain, has agreed to acquire the remaining stake in Aster Adhaar Hospital (formerly Prerana Hospital) in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, increasing its ownership from 87 per cent to 100 per cent.
The acquisition will be completed in two phases, with an expected completion by December 31, 2025. This full acquisition of Prerana Hospital Limited marks a significant milestone in Aster DM Healthcare’s growth and diversification strategy, further strengthening its presence in the healthcare sector.
The 254-bed Aster Adhaar Hospital in Kolhapur has received NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) accreditation. As a fully-owned subsidiary, it will operate by leveraging the parent company’s established market presence and financial stability to drive growth and capture new opportunities, according to the company.
Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The complete acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to consolidate our presence in western India. The expansion will also further build our customer base and deliver greater value to all stakeholders. The Aster Adhaar Hospital is a key step in accelerating our growth and innovation in healthcare in this region, especially in the wake of significant competitive presence from other healthcare establishments here.”
Aster DM Healthcare stated that it is strategically positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for advanced healthcare in India. From FY25 to FY29, the company’s India business is projected to achieve a year-on-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18-20 per cent, driven by higher occupancy rates and capacity expansion. Additionally, the operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is expected to reach around 23-25 per cent over the next four to five years, reflecting strong growth and operational efficiency.