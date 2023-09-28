close
SBI to encourage corporates to implement emission reduction technology

Earlier speaking at the conclave, Tewari said that banks still remain a major source of funding for the country though

SBI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender will encourage corporates to implement emission reduction technologies and get better terms for availing finance, an official of the bank said on Thursday.
Ashwini Kumar Tewari, the managing director (risk, compliance and stressed assets resolution group), SBI, said that the bank will see how it can help corporates in this regard but at the moment does not ask them of their plans for net zero.
At present SBI gives 25 basis points concession on interest rates for electric vehicles. At a later stage, corporates with a better ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) score will get better terms for getting finance from it, he said.
"We don't ask for net zero plan from the companies now. Ultimately, we will go to it. We will start conversation with the corporates and that process will start," he said at the sidelines of the banking conclave organised by CII here.
'Net zero' emissions refer to the acheiving of an overall balance between greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced and GHG emissions taken out of the atmosphere.
the banking industry is facing competition with the growth of the equity market and NBFCs.

"The banking sector needs to be shepherded. Unlike the NBFCs which can reach the last mile, banks have high cost of operations", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Emission technology Emission norms sbi Indian corporates

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

