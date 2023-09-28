close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

ONGC inks pact with NTPC Green for renewable energy projects

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed an initial agreement with NTPC Green Energy Ltd to explore setting up green hydrogen and offshore wind projects

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

ONGC is India's largest crude oil and natural gas producer while NGEL is a subsidiary of the country's largest power utility NTPC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed an initial agreement with NTPC Green Energy Ltd to explore setting up green hydrogen and offshore wind projects.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) "will primarily explore the feasibility and setting up of renewable energy projects in various domains," ONGC said in a statement.
The MoU was signed by ONGC executive director Debdulal Adhikari and NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) CEO Mohit Bhargava in the presence of ONGC chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh and NTPC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh.
"The MoU envisages collaboration of the two mega entities in renewable power projects in India and overseas through offshore wind projects and exploring opportunities in the storage, e-mobility, carbon credits and green credits, nuclear, green hydrogen business and its derivatives (green ammonia and green methanol)," it said.
ONGC is India's largest crude oil and natural gas producer while NGEL is a subsidiary of the country's largest power utility NTPC.
"Exploring and setting up renewable power assets in India and overseas, ONGC inked a trailblazing MoU with NTPC Green Energy Limited on September 27, 2023.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Tata Power Delhi Distribution exceeds renewable purchase target for FY23

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Third Wave Coffee raises $35 mn in series C funding round led by Creaegis

Accenture forecasts first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates

Govt, IBM ink 8 MoUs to provide courses for youth in future-ready skills

Global food, beverage market shrinking since start of year: Nestle

Shares of Finolex Cables jump over 6% after Supreme Court judgement

"Over a period of three years, the MoU will primarily explore the feasibility and setting up of offshore wind projects, green hydrogen and pumped/energy storage projects," ONGC said in a separate post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ONGC Oil ONGC Oil India NTPC Limited NTPC growth Renewable energy policy renewable sources

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon