Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Akasa eyes flights to Asia tourist hotspots as overseas travel demand rises

The Mumbai-based budget carrier is gearing up to start flights to Kathmandu in Nepal and Bangladesh's capital Dhaka

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa is also preparing for intensifying competition as its local rivals bulk up | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Satviki Sanjay
 
India’s Akasa Air plans to add destinations across Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent to tap the booming demand for overseas air travel in the world’s most-populous nation. 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Mumbai-based budget carrier is gearing up to start flights to Kathmandu in Nepal and Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, Praveen Iyer, chief commercial officer at Akasa’s parent SNV Aviation Pvt, said in an interview. Other travel hotspots such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia are also on the airline’s radar, he said. 

“Indians in general love traveling. That prompts us to look at the next set of expansion,” Iyer said. Outbound traffic from India starting October is “very strong” with Southeast Asian destinations emerging as big contributors, he said.

The rapid ramp up by the fledgling airline — which begun flying two years ago and has added five overseas routes this year — underscores the demand for air travel, as Indians get wealthier and countries ease visa restrictions for its citizens.

Akasa is also preparing for intensifying competition as its local rivals bulk up: Tata Group-owned Air India and Vistara are merging while market leader IndiGo plans to fly long-haul international routes. Meanwhile, at least a half-dozen overseas carriers such as Etihad Airways and Malaysia Airlines have added or introduced flights to Indian cities.

More From This Section

Here's why Honda is losing the electric two-wheeler race in Indian market

Bank of Maharashtra likely to issue maiden infra bonds to raise Rs 3,000 cr

NSE issues warning to Suzlon for non-compliance with disclosure norms

Since Japan launch, Honda Elevate exports nearly double of India sales

Swiggy launches marketing services for restaurants to boost online presence


The carrier ordered 150 Boeing 737 Max jets in January, pushing its total order book to 226 jets, due to be delivered over the next eight years. Akasa aims to expand its short-haul international network using its narrowbody fleet that is capable of flying routes of up to six hours. It began overseas operations in March with services to Doha from Mumbai and has added more Gulf destinations including Abu Dhabi and Jeddah.

Pets on board
 
Closely held Akasa has already eked out a 4.7 per cent share so far this year in the highly competitive Indian market, which has seen multiple carriers go bust in recent years. IndiGo controls 61 per cent of the market while Air India had 14.2 per cent, according to data from India’s aviation regulator. 

With a fleet of 24 jets flying 49 routes, Akasa has narrowed in on niche offerings such as allowing pets on board. It has carried 3,700 pets since implementing the policy in Nov. 2022.

Chart
Akasa does not plan to raise funds and is “well capitalised,” Iyer said, declining to provide additional details or the carrier’s path to profitability. 

Akasa Air’s expansion comes as India’s aviation industry becomes increasingly consolidated, and its larger rivals try to introduce new products to entice customers. Under Tata’s ownership, erstwhile state-owned Air India will fold in Vistara, while low-cost unit Air India Express will combine with AIX Connect. IndiGo is expected to unveil a new premium cabin soon. 

Both IndiGo and Air India have placed record aircraft orders with aircraft manufacturers. 

“We will always be around two 800-pound gorillas, right? One is the Tata group and the other is IndiGo. That’s the reality,” said Iyer. “How we build our network is what matters to us.”

Also Read

Check-in systems down: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa ops hit by major tech glitch

Aviation market big enough for Akasa Air to succeed: CEO Vinay Dube

SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share drops below Akasa Air in May

Only Vistara improved on-time performance in May, shows govt data

Akasa on path to profitability; will launch more int'l flights: Co-founder

Topics : Akasa Air Aviation industry Southeast Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon