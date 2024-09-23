Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amazon announces commission hike for content creators ahead of festive sale

Amazon announces commission hike for content creators ahead of festive sale

The revised structure will offer content creators 1.5x-2x increased income across a wide range of product categories

amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to start on September 27. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce platform Amazon on Monday announced an increase in its standard commission income rates across 20 plus sub-categories for over 50,000 content creators engaged with it.
The revised structure will offer content creators 1.5x-2x increased income across a wide range of product categories, including popular choices like fashion, beauty and personal care appliances, home, kitchen, toys, and books, Amazon said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This empowers creators to earn more during the peak shopping season and capitalise on the increased consumer demand during the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF)," a company statement said.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to start on September 27, with 24-hour early access for Prime members.
 
Apart from the overall increase in standard commission income rates, it has also introduced target-linked incentives of up to 10-15 per cent of revenue generated, it added.
As part of the Amazon Live program, hundreds of creators will run over 1,500 live streams across categories including Mobiles, Home Appliances, Home Decor, Fashion and Beauty among many others for the AGIF (Amazon Great Indian Festival), the statement said.
Director of shopping initiatives for India and emerging markets at Amazon, Zahid Khan said this enhanced support system will not only benefit creators but also translate into a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience for the customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

amazon

Amazon India launches AI chatbot Rufus ahead of its festive sale event

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

German court rules in Nokia's favour in Amazon video tech patent dispute

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India

Amazon veteran Samir Kumar to replace Manish Tiwary as head of India ops

amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival to begin from September 27, check top deals

Samir Kumar appointed Amazon India's new country manager

Samir Kumar named Amazon India's country manager after Manish Tiwary's exit

Topics : Amazon Amazon India Amazon Great India Sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon