SC stays NCLAT verdict approving Byju's dues settlement with BCCI

SC stays NCLAT verdict approving Byju's dues settlement with BCCI

It issued notices to Byju's on a plea of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the NCLAT verdict

Byju's

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed the BCCI to keep in a separate account Rs 158.9 crore received by it from Byju's in view of a settlement | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the verdict of the insolvency appellate tribunal, NCLAT, approving Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement of edtech major Byju's with the BCCI.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also stayed the NCLAT verdict setting aside the insolvency proceedings against Byju's.
It issued notices to Byju's on a plea of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the NCLAT verdict.
The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed the BCCI to keep in a separate account Rs 158.9 crore received by it from Byju's in view of a settlement.
On August 2, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had approved the Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI and set aside insolvency proceedings against Byju's, a move that will effectively put Byju Raveendran back in control of the firm.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

