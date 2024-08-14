SC stays NCLAT verdict approving Byju's dues settlement with BCCI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the verdict of the insolvency appellate tribunal, NCLAT, approving Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement of edtech major Byju's with the BCCI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also stayed the NCLAT verdict setting aside the insolvency proceedings against Byju's.

It issued notices to Byju's on a plea of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against the NCLAT verdict.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, directed the BCCI to keep in a separate account Rs 158.9 crore received by it from Byju's in view of a settlement.