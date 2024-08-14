Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki receives Rs 3.81 crore show cause notice from customs office

Maruti Suzuki receives Rs 3.81 crore show cause notice from customs office

The show cause notice asks the automaker to justify its claim for customs duty exemption on certain imported goods

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has received a show cause notice from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Import), Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai. The notice requires the company to justify its claim for customs duty exemption on certain imported goods and demands the payment of differential duty amounting to Rs 3.81 crore, along with applicable interest and penalties.
 
The notice asks Maruti Suzuki to explain why it claimed a customs duty exemption on certain imports. The customs authority is seeking a differential duty of Rs 3.81 crore along with interest and penalties. "There is no major impact on financial, operation or other activities due to this Notice," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Earlier, in March of this year, Maruti Suzuki received an Order-In-Original from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, NS-III at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, Nhava Sheva. The company was asked to pay Rs 27.87 lakh, including tax differences, fines, and penalties for using different harmonised system of nomenclature (HSN) codes on a category of imported items.
At the time, the automaker said that it would file an appeal against this order.
 
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also investigated Maruti Suzuki for using incorrect HSN codes for imported components. The company received communication from DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit in February 2024.

Maruti Suzuki sees 47 per cent jump in Q1 profit

Maruti Suzuki reported a strong standalone profit for the April-June quarter, with net profit growing by 47 per cent to Rs 3,650 crore year-on-year. This growth was primarily driven by the increasing demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).
 

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

