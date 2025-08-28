Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as new CFO

Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as new CFO

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya from the position of CFO

Schneider Electric

Prasad serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Greater India at Schneider Electric. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday announced the appointment of Omkar Prasad as its Chief Financial Officer from September 16, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya from the position of CFO, effective from the closure of business hours on September 15, 2025.

The board has also approved the appointment of Omkar Prasad as Chief Financial Officer (designated as Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel) of the company from September 16, 2025, the filing said.

Prasad serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Greater India at Schneider Electric, encompassing operations across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

 

With over two decades of experience in finance controllership, tax compliance, risk management and digital transformation, Prasad brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role.

Also Read

stock market trading

Goldman Sachs upgrades Schneider Electric Infra to 'Buy'; sees 21% upside

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Palghar building collapse: Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh aid for victims' kin

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE proposes pre-open trading for index, stock futures from Dec 8

US China flag, US-China flag

US soybean farmers urge Donald Trump to strike purchase deal with China

diamond

Trump tariffs take the shine off Indian diamonds, expect 30% revenue cut

He leads a high-performing team with a strong focus on diversity, simplification, and innovation.

His commitment to digital transformation has driven significant cost optimisation and process simplification.

Prior to this, Prasad held key positions, including Plant Controlling, Internal Auditor and Corporate Finance Manager.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and holds certifications in Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR). He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B) and holds a master's degree in economics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TVS Orbiter, TVS

TVS Orbiter launched at ₹99,900 with cruise control, connected features

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

India must not give in to US 'bullying', says Maruti Suzuki chairman

TVS Motor company

Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

gaming

A23 parent Head Digital Works moves K'taka HC against new online gaming law

Nykaa

Nykaa's owner FSN E-Commerce eyes expansion in Britain, global markets

Topics : Schneider Electric Infrastructure Schneider Electric

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon