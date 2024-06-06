Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sebi warns ICICI Bank over investor outreach for ICICI Securities delisting

ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, had secured a shareholder nod in March for the delisting

ICICI Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator has warned ICICI Bank over its employees reaching out to shareholders of its unit, ICICI Securities, to urge them to vote in favour of the unit delisting from stock exchanges, the bank said on Wednesday.
 
ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, had secured a shareholder nod in March for the delisting.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) warning letter to ICICI Bank says it received several complaints that the bank made multiple attempts to persuade ICICI Securities' shareholders to vote in favour of the delisting.
 
The bank argued that the so-called outreach was to present a factual position of the transaction.
 
The regulator said that since ICICI Bank was an interested party in the transaction, there was a conflict of interest and thus, the outreach was inappropriate.
 
"This has been viewed seriously," the Sebi said.
Topics : SEBI ICICI Bank ICICI Securities Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon