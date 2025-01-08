Markets regulator Sebi warns Ola Electric for violating disclosure norms

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) pulled up Ola Electric Mobility in an administrative warning letter over disclosure violations. Ola Electric received the letter on January 7 via email, the company informed the exchanges.
According to the letter issued by Sebi, the electric vehicle manufacturer announced its expansion plans on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), before informing the exchanges. However, the warning has no material impact on the company's financials, it said.
According to the exchange filing, Sebi issued the administrative warning letter in connection with the violation of regulations 4(1)(d), 4(1)(f), 4(1)(h) and 30(6) of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 w.r.t channels for disseminating information shall ensure equal, timely, and cost-efficient access to relevant information for all investors.