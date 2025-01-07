Business Standard

Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as COO to oversee operations, growth

Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as COO to oversee operations, growth

Belson Coutinho, a key member of Akasa Air's leadership since 2022, previously served as chief marketing and experience officer before being appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Belson Coutinho

Belson Coutinho

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Akasa Air has appointed Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 6. In this role, Belson will be responsible for overseeing critical operations as the airline works toward its goal of ranking among the top 30 airlines globally by the end of the decade, the company said in a press release.
 
"In his new role, Belson will be responsible for inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations, IOCC, operational excellence while also spearheading Akasa Air Learning Academy. With over two decades of experience in the aviation industry, Belson has delivered multiple industry-first initiatives in Indian aviation, underpinned by his strong operational, strategic and leadership skills," the company said.
 
 
Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to have Belson step into the role of Akasa Air’s Chief Operating Officer. Belson's multi-faceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operational departments... We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiency, deliver on our values of service excellence, and make significant strides toward achieving our vision of becoming a world-class airline."
 
Belson has been a key member of Akasa Air's leadership team since its inception in 2022. Prior to his appointment as Chief Operating Officer, he served as chief marketing and experience officer, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the airline’s vision, launching customer-centric initiatives, and establishing a solid foundation for its rapid growth.

DGCA suspends Akasa Air executives for training lapses

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a six-month suspension on two senior executives from Akasa Air, Director of Training Niraj Bhatia and Director of Flight Operations Floyd Gracious, following pilot training lapses.

According to separate orders issued by the regulator, an audit conducted on October 7 revealed that the "RNP (Required Navigation Performance) training" for pilots was carried out on simulators that were not certified for this purpose. RNP training is critical for pilots to navigate airspace that demands precise navigation, often using satellite systems like GPS.
 
The DGCA noted that Bhatia and Gracious had failed to ensure proper training for personnel.
 
Earlier in December, the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Akasa Air for denying boarding to seven passengers on its Bengaluru-Pune flight on September 6. The airline also failed to provide the required compensation to the affected passengers.

Akasa Air

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

