Home / Markets / News / Sebi eases settlement norms for brokerage accounts inactive over 30 days

Sebi eases settlement norms for brokerage accounts inactive over 30 days

Settlements to happen once a month for accounts inactive for over 30 days

sebi market

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday relaxed the settlement norms for brokerage accounts that have been idle for more than 30 days. Brokers will now have to return the money lying in such accounts on a pre-decided settlement date every month.
 
Until now, brokers were required to return funds within three working days of identifying inactivity.
 
"It has been decided that the funds of such clients who have not traded in the last 30 calendar days shall be settled on the upcoming settlement dates of the monthly running account settlement cycle as notified by exchanges in the annual calendar issued by them from time to time," Sebi said.
 
 
According to Sebi, the new norms will ease business operations for brokers by saving them from the hassle of settling accounts daily.
 
"It has been represented by Brokers’ Industry Standards Forum (ISF) that this requirement necessitates trading members to identify such clients daily, potentially leading to the daily settlement of client funds and resulting in procedural inefficiencies," the regulator stated.
 
The broker will have to settle the account even if the client trades after 30 calendar days and before the upcoming settlement date.
 
"If the client trades after 30 calendar days and before the aforesaid upcoming settlement dates of the monthly running account settlement cycle, the settlement of the account of the client shall continue to be done by the trading member as per the preference of quarterly/monthly as indicated by the client for running account settlement," Sebi said.
 

Topics : SEBI claim settlement stock markets

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

