Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Advik to acquire German braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG

Advik to acquire German braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG

The acquisition will create additional expertise for Advik in premium motorcycle safety components, which will also drive technologies in the large segment of ICE

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

The acquisition was executed through Advik's Singapore subsidiary ADVIK Singapore Pte Ltd. | Representative Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global automotive components maker Advik on Tuesday said it will acquire German mechanical and hydraulic braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will create additional expertise for Advik in premium motorcycle safety components, which will also drive technologies in the large segment of ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric-powered commuter motorcycles and scooters, it said.

The buyout brings Advik into the list of advanced brake system suppliers, aligning with its growth trajectory, and would help the company establish its footprint in Europe, from where it can expand and service its customers at its doorstep, Advik said.

 

Besides, the acquisition will also expand its product range and customer base, said Advik, which is aiming to enhance the development of next-gen braking solutions.

"This acquisition of the two-wheeler braking system of MAGURA, not only brings advanced technology for hydraulic braking and clutch systems to a larger part of the world, it will also add manufacturing and research and development capabilities in Germany. With 60 plus patents, this acquisition is very strategic to Advik to get access to hydraulic braking and clutch technology," said Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director at Advik Group.

Also Read

semiconductor

NXP could make up to 10% of revenue from India by 2030, says country head

PremiumE Bus

Tender bottlenecks apply brakes on India's electric bus transition

PremiumRobotics

Assembly lines adopt flexible robotics to meet rising consumer expectations

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

M&M, TVS & Uno Minda among top picks by Nuvama ahead of December auto sales

Osamu Suzuki

Osamu Suzuki, who brought the Japanese automaker to India, dies at 94

Powersports MTG GmbH was created as a spin-off company for the Bad Urach (Germany)-powersports business from Gustav Magenwirth GmbH & Co KG, known as MAGURA for developing, producing and marketing components with a focus on brake and clutch systems for two-wheelers.

"With 60 plus patents, this acquisition is very strategic to Advik to get access to hydraulic braking and clutch technology. Powersports customers include leading two-wheeler OEMs in Europe and the USA for braking and clutch systems. This would help Advik to establish its footprint in Europe from where it can expand and service its customers at its doorstep," Bhartia said.

This is a step forward to realise our vision of being a leading braking system supplier in the world for two-wheelers (motorcycle and scooter) and will help the company strategically expand the two-wheeler braking system portfolio worldwide, he added.

The acquisition was executed through Advik's Singapore subsidiary ADVIK Singapore Pte Ltd, the company said, adding that Powersports ended 2024 with a strong revenue tending to 30 million euros.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Belson Coutinho

Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as COO to oversee operations, growth

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft to invest $3 bn in AI and cloud expansion in India: Nadella

Haldiram

Temasek nears deal to buy 10% stake in Haldiram at $10 billion valuation

Carlyle

Carlyle gets CCI nod to acquire 68.9% stake in Roop Automotives Ltd

Tata Technologies

Tata Electronics gets CCI's nod to acquire majority stake in Pegatron India

Topics : automotive industry Auto sector motorcycle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon